Man accused of snapping upskirt photo in Bangsar dies after trying to evade cops

A man died after evading police custody in Bangsar last night, after he was suspected of taking up-skirt picture of a woman there. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 — A man died after evading police custody in Bangsar last night, after he was suspected of taking upskirt picture of a woman there.

The police confirmed that the incident took place at 10.40pm yesterday at the back of Devi’s Restaurant there.

The deceased was believed to have been caught snapping the photos of a 24-year-old woman, when he was caught in the act by another female customer who proceeded to make a police report at the nearby police station.

When police officers approached the suspect after he was identified by the complainant and was asked to give his statement at the station, he decided instead to run towards the back alley of the restaurant.

Police gave chase and managed to apprehend the suspect who then acted aggressively towards the police and tried to evade custody.

“In our efforts to chase and apprehend the suspect, he suddenly ran away and we gave chase,” Brickfields acting police chief Supt Arifai Tarawi said in a statement.

“The suspect was acting aggressively towards the police and was struggling to get free of our custody when he managed to get away and then fell to the ground and lost consciousness.”

“The ambulance was called immediately, and the suspect was rushed to the University of Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC) where upon assessment by medical personnel was pronounced dead,” he added.

The 53-year-old suspect is currently at UMMC undergoing a post-mortem inspection and police have classified the case as sudden death, until results are available.