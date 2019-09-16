Johor wants MM2H enhanced to address surplus of luxury houses in state

State Housing, Communications and Multimedia Committee chairman Dzulkefly Ahmad said by promoting MM2H, it would indirectly attract foreigners to buy property in Malaysia and spend their retirement years in the country. — Reuters pic

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Sept 16 — The Johor government is in favour of efforts made to promote the Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) programme to address the problem of unsold luxury houses in the country.

State Housing, Communications and Multimedia Committee chairman Dzulkefly Ahmad said by promoting MM2H, it would indirectly attract foreigners to buy property in Malaysia and spend their retirement years in the country.

It would be more effective if the MM2H campaign is held abroad, he told reporters when met after the “Sayangi Malaysiaku, Malaysia Bersih” mini-carnival here today.

He said this in response to Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin’s statement last Wednesday where she was reported to have proposed the Home Ownership Campaign (HOC) to attract buyers from China and Hong Kong as a solution to the issue of surplus of high-end homes which are worth about RM100 billion.

However, she said selling the surplus house would not be easy, where there would be certain procedures to be observed.

The ministry, she said, would discuss the HOC with the Ministry of Tourism and the Home Ministry, which looks after applications for the Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) programme. — Bernama