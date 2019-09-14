Yeo: Cloud seeding only fights symptoms of haze, doesn’t address root issue

Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Minister Yeo Bee Yin says cloud seeding to combat the transboundary haze plaguing the region are only temporary relief measures. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 14 — Efforts such as cloud seeding to combat the transboundary haze plaguing the region are only temporary relief measures, Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Minister Yeo Bee Yin said.

She explained that such efforts would not lead to lasting solutions to what has become an annual phenomenon affecting the entire region.

Yeo continued diplomatic pressure on Indonesia to accept Malaysia and other neighbouring countries’ offers of aid to fight the fires raging in Kalimantan and Sumatra.

“What is imperative is for the Indonesian authorities, where if we are also able to contribute, is to put out the fires immediately and as soon as possible.

“That is the priority now to overcome the problem of the haze,” she said following a special Cabinet meet at the Perdana Putra building today.

Yeo claimed there was growing acceptance in Indonesia that the country was responsible for the severe air pollution in the area.

Yesterday, The Jakarta Post published an editorial piece telling the Indonesian government that it was “practically impossible” to combat the over 5,000 hotspots in the country without bilateral efforts.

Yeo previously pressed her Indonesian opposite to accept Malaysian resources into the country to assist in controlling the fires there.

“We have also, through our embassy, shown our willingness to extend any form of assistance to ensure the fires are put out,” Yeo said today.

On Indonesia’s action against local subsidiaries of Malaysian firms, Yeo said it was the republic’s prerogative to punish any that violated its laws.

Today, Kuala Lumpur Kepong (KLK) Bhd confirmed that one of its Indonesian subsidiaries were involved. Two others, IOI Bhd and Sime Darby Plantations, said yesterday they were not involved.

“According to a report they are 30 over companies, so we believe that the Indonesian government should do whatever that is necessary to investigate and take action against whoever is proven to be against the law,” Yeo said.

Yesterday, Indonesia sealed off land at 29 plantations including several that it insists are Malaysian-owned, in a move motivated by its zeal to prove that Indonesia was not solely at fault for the crisis.