Unity minister hopes PAS, Umno thinks about country at Muslim rally

P. Waytha Moorthy gives a press conference after visiting the Wawasan School Complex in Subang Jaya September 13, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

SUBANG JAYA, Sept 13 ― Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department P. Waytha Moorthy reminded PAS and Umno to keep multiracial Malaysia’s harmony in mind as they assemble at their mammoth Himpunan Penyatuan Ummah or Muslim Unity Rally today.

The minister in charge of national unity and social wellbeing said that while everyone has the right to assemble, they should not forget about national unity.

“That is their freedom to gather for the purposes they have stated.

“But I hope that it will not affect the unity of the country,” he told reporters after visiting the USJ 15 Vision School here this morning.

PAS and Umno which make up the two biggest Malay Muslim centric parties in the country today have cast off their age-old enmity to collaborate politically after their May 2018 general election defeat to the Pakatan Harapan coalition.

About 10,000 members from both parties are estimated to attend a two-day rally in Kuala Lumpur that kicked off earlier this morning.

A forum for youths will begin after Friday prayers in the afternoon and tonight, the deputy presidents from Umno and PAS Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man respectively will share a stage to address participants.

The rally will continue tomorrow with speeches by Umno and PAS presidents, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang respectively, before they formally sign a charter to seal their newly forged alliance.