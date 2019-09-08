Johor exco: Ecosystem change may have caused fish to die

Tan Chen Choon (right) said a change in the ecosystem and surrounding areas may be the cause behind the recent occurrence of dead fish in the Lido beach area and a canal near Hospital Sultanah Aminah. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

JOHOR BARU, Sept 8 — A change in the ecosystem and surrounding areas may be the cause behind the recent occurrence of dead fish in the Lido beach area and a canal near Hospital Sultanah Aminah here.

State Local Government, Urban Wellbeing and Environment executive councillor, Tan Chen Choon, said however that his team was waiting for a full report from the Department of Environment and the Department of Fisheries, before any action could be taken.

Speaking to reporters after attending an appreciation ceremony for the Johor Baru-level State Disaster Management Committee here, Tan said the fish had died because the dissolved oxygen level in the waters was found to be very low, at about 1.2 ppm (parts per million) or 1.5 mg per litre, which was not suitable as fish needed at least 5 ppm.

The clean-up operation in the affected areas had already been undertaken by several agencies and the local authority, Tan clarified, adding that investigations would need to be undertaken to look into changes to the ecosystem and surroundings.

The dead fish were found on two occasions in the affected areas, first on August 28, followed by September 6. — Bernama