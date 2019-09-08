IGP says will take necessary action to conclude sex video probe implicating minister

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador today said that the Bukit Aman Federal Police Headquarters will take necessary steps to conclude investigations into a series of sex video clips attacking Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador today said that the Bukit Aman Federal Police Headquarters will take necessary steps to conclude investigations into a series of sex video clips attacking Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

The Star reported Abdul Hamid saying that investigation papers (IP) have been submitted to the Attorney General’s Chambers, which in return, had instructed the police to gather more evidence.

“We will take the necessary action and resubmit the investigation papers to the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

“We have no timeline as to when we will resubmit the IPs but we will take action as soon as possible. This case has gone on long enough,” he reportedly told a press conference in Cheras.

Abdul Hamid also vowed that actions will be taken against those in the video, and parties who spread the clips.

Most recently on Thursday, members of the media were added to a WhatsApp group that shared numerous clips of around three minutes each that depicted two men engaged in intimate acts.

Last week, Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam issued an ultimatum to Attorney General (AG) Tommy Thomas, demanding the government charge the two men caught on video with unnatural sex or be taken to court for failure to prosecute.

Lokman, who was called to Bukit Aman for questioning on the sex allegations, insisted that he has irrefutable proof for action to be taken against Azmin and former Santubong PKR Youth chief Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz — said to be the two men in the sex video.

He said the video analysis was undertaken by UK-based Verden Forensics, which did not detect any digital tampering with the raw footage of the clips that had been circulating on the internet these past few months.

Lokman had previously accused Abdul Hamid of lying about the status of investigations into the case.

Abdul Hamid previously said that the videos were verified as genuine but cybersecurity experts evaluating the clip could not conclusively identify the people in it, leading to Lokman’s offending remark.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 377B of the Penal Code for carnal intercourse against the order of nature, as well as Section 292 of the same provision, for distribution of obscene materials, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act for distributing prohibited content.