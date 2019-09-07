PM launches Japanese edition of ‘Dr M: Apa Habaq Orang Muda’ during Kyoto visit

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad shows his work of art — a Kedah badge — during a visit to a ceramic class at Ritsumeikan Elementary School in Kyoto September 7, 2019. — Bernama pic

KYOTO, Sept 7 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today launched the Japanese edition of the book Dr M: Apa Habaq Orang Muda.

The book is a collection of invigorating, motivating and stinging expressions of Dr Mahathir from his past interviews, speeches and writings.

Jointly authored by Chedet (the pen name of Dr Mahathir) and Radzi Tajuddin, and first published in 2016, it is an assortment of messages, lessons and reminders on unity, democracy, education, culture, struggle and the value system in the Malaysian setting.

It is jointly published by the Malaysian Institute of Translation and Book (ITBM), the Japan-Malaysia Association (JMA) and DuBook Press, and is expected to be marketed extensively in Kinokuniya Co Ltd’s chain of 70 bookshops throughout Japan by the end of this month.

The launch was also attended by Malaysian Ambassador to Japan Datuk Kennedy Jawan, ITBM general manager and acting manager Sakri Abdullah, JMA executive director Takuji Arai, and the director and general manager of Kinokuniya’s Umeda Main Store. — Bernama