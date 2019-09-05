Three areas in Sarawak record unhealthy API as at 9am

MIRI, Sept 5 ― Miri, Sri Aman and Samarahan have recorded an unhealthy Air Pollution Index (API) as of 9am today.

Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat Major Ismail Mahedin from the Sarawak Civil Defence Corps said Sri Aman recorded an API level of 122, followed by Samarahan at 105 and Miri at 101, with a possibility of a prolonged haze problem due to increasing hotspots and wind direction from Indonesia.

“The hazy winds blowing from Kalimantan, Indonesia, will have an effect on Kuching, Samarahan and Sri Aman,” he said in a statement this morning, adding that the number of hotspots had increased threefold in Kalimantan, Indonesia compared to yesterday.

Ismail said so far, four hotspots have been detected in Sarawak while in Indonesia, there were 462, comprising 455 in Kalimantan and seven in Sumatera.

An API reading of 0 to 50 is categorised as good, between 51 and 100 (moderate), 101 to 200 (unhealthy), 201 to 300 (very unhealthy) and over 301 (hazardous). ― Bernama