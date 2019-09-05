Apply justice when carrying out duties, ex-AG advises after receiving Maal Hijrah award

Former attorney general Tan Sri Abu Talib Othman poses with his Melaka Tokoh Maal Hijrah 2019 award in Melaka September 5, 2019. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, Sept 5 — Public officials, especially law enforcement officials and state leaders, must apply the principles of justice in carrying out their duties and responsibilities to the country and the people, said Melaka Tokoh Maal Hijrah 2019 Tan Sri Abu Talib Othman.

Abu Talib, 81, also a former Attorney General, said the principle is important to avoid issues that can affect individuals, the country or the people from feeling betrayed.

“Not only the court but all the people, officials and authorities should apply justice in their duties.

“That was my principle while holding office in the attorney-general’s chambers especially when it involved sensitive case prosecutions and when I was required to advise the government,” he told reporters after the ‘Majlis Perhimpunan Ummah’ Melaka 1441/2019 special award ceremony here today.

He received RM10,000 in cash, a certificate of appreciation and a gift presented by Melaka Governor, Tun Dr Mohd Khalil Yaakob. The event was also attended by Melaka Chief Minister Adly Zahari.

Abu Talib, who hails from Merlimau, Melaka, served as a civil servant for 32 years of which 13 years was as Attorney General.

He is also a member of the Tabung Haji board and legal advisor to the Yang Dipertuan Agong.

The father of two children said his success in the Attorney General’s office was to advise the government to amend the constitution where the civil court did not have the power to deal exclusively with the jurisdiction of the Syariah court around the late 80s.

Commenting on the award he received, he said it was a recognition he never expected to receive in his capacity as a civil servant.

Meanwhile, the ‘Abdullah Ummi Maktum’ special needs award recipient, Mohd Azmeen Kamarulzaman, 29, said the award he received would inspire him to perform well at the 2020 Malaysia Games (Sukma) in Johor.

The para athlete with a weak left leg represented the country in swimming at the Asian Youth Para Games, Tokyo 2009 and managed a fifth placing but won one gold, two silver and one bronze at the Sukma Para Games in Sarawak in 2016.

“This is the biggest honour I’ve received in my life and I have never dreamed of it and I thank the state government for appreciating my talent in swimming,” he said, currently working as a skipper at the Melaka River and Beach Development Corporation.

Seven other awards were presented at the event namely the Tunas Harapan award to Nurul Nadiah Narissa Mustapah; Islamic Youth award to Suhaila Zulkifly; Muslim Entrepreneur award to Datuk Seri Mohamad Fazil Shafie and Civil Servant award to Datuk Seri Borhan Dolah.

The other three awards are Daros Ibrahim for the Mithali (exemplary) Family category, a special award to Surau Al-Falah Pulau Sebang for Best Surau and Ar-Rahman Mosque of Bukit Rambai for Best Mosque. — Bernama