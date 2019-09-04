Police: Three suspects surrendered, Anwar’s aide yet to show up in Ampang assault case

Police today said three men linked to last week’s armed assault incident in Ampang have surrendered themselves to the authorities while Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak (pic) still remains at large.― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — Police today said three men linked to last week’s armed assault incident in Ampang have surrendered themselves to the authorities while Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak remains at large.

Selangor Criminal Investigations Department chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Fadzil Ahmat said the trio aged between 26 and 35 surrendered themselves at the Ampang Jaya police headquarters around 11.40am earlier today.

“Meanwhile the main suspect, Farhash Wafa Salvador, is still nowhere to be found and is ordered to step forward immediately to assist in ongoing investigations,” he said in a statement here.

Of the three suspects, Fadzil said all of them worked as Muay Thai trainers and a remand order will be applied against them in court tomorrow.

According to the police the 36-year-old suspect has several prior convictions in drugs and criminal offences, while also currently listed as a wanted criminal by the Cheras police headquarters for a drug case.

The remaining two suspects have no prior convictions.

Fadzil said the case is being investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code for possessing weapons or missiles at a riot.

Yesterday, the police initially urged Farhash to turn himself in to assist an ongoing police investigation on the matter.

In the August 31 incident which took place at Kompleks Sukan Arena All Stars in Taman Dagang Permai, Ampang, Farhash allegedly confronted a victim and pushed the latter’s face after both men bumped into one another at the sports complex.

The scuffle then triggered an armed assault led by Farhash and 14 others against the victim outside the sports complex.

In a short statement at midnight earlier today, Farhash claimed that the police report lodged by the complainant over the incident had actually named his brother and not him.

He also accused the complainant of attempting to sexually assault his wife two years ago before promising to give his full cooperation to the police.

Farhash is Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s aide and Perak PKR chairman.

He was previously remanded for four days on July 16 over a sex scandal video controversy linked to PKR.