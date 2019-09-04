Package 5 Central Spine Road from Raub to Bentong scheduled for completion Sept 2020, says deputy works minister

BENTONG, Sept 4 — The construction of the Package 5 Central Spine Road (CSR) project involving a route from Raub to Bentong for 54 kilometres is expected to be completed in September 2020.

Deputy Works Minister Mohd Anuar Mohd Tahir said the route was now 87 per cent ready and would be an alternative route to overcome traffic congestion and provide comfort to users.

“Folks coming home during the festive or school holidays need a better and more comfortable journey because fatal accidents often occur on this route.

“I think the journey will be very exciting when the route is completed and we can imagine its huge impact on the economic and social situation in this area; Bentong especially will experience a huge economic impact,” he said.

According to Mohd Anuar, Package 5 began at the 10th Malaysia Plan (RMK 10) with an approved cost of RM631.98 million.

In addition, Package 5 is divided into three construction sections, namely Section 5C1, Section 5C2 and Section 5D, which have been done in stages since November 2015 and are expected to be completed within the 11th Plan of 2020.

As previously reported, the CSR project was divided into six main packages, namely Package 1 involving Kuala Krai to Jambatan Sungai Lakit, Kelantan over a distance of 47 km and Package 2 (Jambatan Sungai Lakit to Gua Musang, Kelantan for 59km), Package 3 (Gua Musang to Kampung Relong, Kuala Lipis 93.8km), Package 4 (Kampung Relong Relong, Kuala Lipis to Raub for 50km), Package 5 (Raub to Bentong for 54km) and Package 6 (Bentong to Simpang Pelangai for 47.5km), which Mohd Anuar hoped would be completed as soon as possible.

“We expect that about one million users from the Klang Valley will use this route (CSR) to address congestion, provide safety and comfort,” he added. — Bernama