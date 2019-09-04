Out-of-class activities in Perak will be suspended if haze gets worse, says exco

Abdul Aziz said at the moment, the haze in most areas is still under control. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Sept 4 — All activities outside the classroom would be stopped if the haze worsens.

Perak State Education, Technology, Science and Environment Committee chairman Abdul Aziz Bari said at present, the haze in some areas, especially in Manjung district, is still under control.

“The Malaysian Meteorological Department and the State Education Department will issue instructions and statements regarding the situation from time to time,” he told reporters after visiting students sitting for the Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) examination for Year 6 students at Sekolah Kebangsaan Pegoh here.

The air pollution index (API) by the Malaysian Air Pollution Index Management System (APIMS), as of 9am today showed moderate readings with Taiping at 90; Tasek, Ipoh, 86 and Seri Manjung, 81.

Meanwhile, Abdul Aziz said 33,771 students across the state are sitting for the UPSR starting today. — Bernama