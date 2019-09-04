Johor marine police nabs more than RM500,000 in contraband cigarettes, fake liquor

Marine police (Region Two) deputy commander Superintendent Noor Azman Jamal (left) with the seized items at the Region Two marine police base in Tampoi, Johor Baru September 4, 2019. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Sept 3 — The southern region (Region Two) marine police have seized contraband cigarettes and liquor including vehicles worth more than half a million during a raid at a house in Jalan Taman Setia, Taman Laman Setia, here.

The raid, part of the ongoing “Ops Landai” operation, also saw the arrest of a 28-year-old man.

Marine police (Region Two) deputy commander Superintendent Noor Azman Jamal said the raid was carried out based on intelligence where a team conducted surveillance on the suspect’s house at 4pm yesterday.

He said the police team took action after they noticed a man loading what was believed to be contraband cigarettes into a Perodua Alza mini multi-purpose vehicle.

“The team took action and upon closer inspection there were four other vehicles parked in front of the house that contained boxes of contraband cigarettes and counterfeit liquor that is estimated to be worth RM560,709.

“Initial investigations also revealed that the suspects’ had processed the counterfeit liquor at the living room of the house,” said Noor Azman.

He said this at the Region Two marine police base in Tampoi here today.

During the raid, police seized a total of 10,740 packs of contraband cigarettes and 840 litres of counterfeit liquor. Investigators also seized a Perodua Alza, a Toyota Harrier, a Toyota Estima and a Toyota Hiace during the raid.

Noor Azman explained that the cigarettes alone were valued at RM137,961 including taxes, while the liquor is worth RM167,748 and the four vehicles are valued at RMRM255,000.

He said the male suspect is currently under remand starting September 4 until 10.

“The case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(e) of the Customs Act 1967 for conveying prohibited goods,” said Noor Azman.