EC: Undi 18 expected to be implemented in 18 to 24 months' time

Voters queue outside a polling centre in Kuala Lumpur May 9, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — The status of the full implementation of Undi 18 is expected to be known as early as the end of next year or by the end of 2021, said Election Commission (EC) chairman Azhar Azizan Harun.

He said the EC had to take into account some of the requirements and engagement sessions to provide a comprehensive and effective approach within the next 18 to 24 months.

Azhar Azizan said Undi 18 also included three key components namely reducing age limit eligibility of voters from 21 to 18, lowering the age from 21 to 18 to become election candidate and implementing automatic voter registration.

“I would like to make it clear that Undi 18 will only be implemented fully once or separately after taking into account views from various quarters,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

He said the EC was also in the midst of preparing a timeline as well as cost analysis of a full implementation of Undi 18.

Among the related issues included upgrading the EC ICT system, data requirements from government departments or agencies, including the National Registration Department, Prisons Department or the court as well as Health Ministry.

In addition, amendment to any necessary election laws or regulations to implement Undi 18 and amendments to the respective State Constitution to allow a citizen of 18 years-old to stand as a candidate for a state assembly seat.

Azhar Azizan said at the same time, the EC would also need to look into matters such as cost of upcoming elections, sufficient election facilities to ensure electorate comfort and requirement of additional EC human resource and election personnel.

Furthermore, to study on new voting centres that needs to be established to accommodate increased voters in the next election and to determine the new voters' locality.

According to the record, the government estimates that 7.8 million new voters to be added to the electoral roll by 2023.

It also estimates that the number of registered voters will reach 22.7 million in 2023, compared to 14.9 million in the 14th general election, last year. — Bernama