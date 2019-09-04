As UPSR exams kick off, Johor MB says Pasir Gudang air quality ‘satisfactory’, under constant watch

Pupils pray before the start of their UPSR exams at SK Taman Pasir Putih in Pasir Gudang September 4, 2019. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Sept 4 — All agencies under the state government are prepared to face any eventuality in Pasir Gudang, while the Primary School Achievement Test (UPSR) is going on, said Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal.

He said the Department of Environment had been monitoring the air pollution levels and so far, the air quality situation around Pasir Gudang had been satisfactory.

“However, I wish to remind everyone not to get stressed out. At times, when we are stressed, we panic,” he told reporters after a visit to Sekolah Kebangsaan Temenggong Abdul Rahman 1, near here, today.

Dr Sahruddin said this when asked about the state government’s preparedness in dealing with the situation should there be a recurrence of the Pasir Gudang air pollution incident in which several teachers and students were affected last June.

Meanwhile, Johor State Education Department (JPN) director Azman Adnan said all UPSR candidates in Pasir Gudang were placed in suitable buildings and areas not exposed to air pollution risks.

“The other (Year One to Five) pupils in 12 schools which have been considered to be at risk, have been given leave and the schools will continue to be closely monitored. We pray nothing untoward will happen in Pasir Gudang,” he said.

Earlier, Dr Sahruddin shared with the pupils tips for successful examination preparation and distributed zam zam water and raisins.

Meanwhile, a check by Bernama at SK Taman Pasir Putih, one of the schools affected by the pollution incident last month, saw everything going smoothly as 186 UPSR candidates were already in school by 6.30am.

It is learnt that nine of the 33 pupils who had symptoms of vomiting, shortness of breath and dizziness last August 28, sitting for the UPSR today, have been placed in a special room on the ground floor, as a precautionary measure.

Beginning today some 54,799 Year Six pupils, including 2,175 in Pasir Gudang, will be sitting for the UPSR examination being held at 950 centres throughout Johor. — Bernama