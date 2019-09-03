Solving traffic woes, improving security top priority for new Kuching mayor

Datuk Wee Hong Seng signing his letter of appointment after taking his oath of office in a simple ceremony, witnessed by Local Government and Housing Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian (right), September 3, 2019. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Sept 3 — Newly-appointed Kuching South City Council (MBKS) mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng today stressed that among his immediate tasks are solving traffic congestion and improving security.

He said he wants to see more traffic wardens to be recruited and placed in strategic junctions, cross roads and hot spot areas to assist in relieving the worsening congestions in the city.

“They will be subject to vigorous training and re-skilling to perform the job well,” he said after he took his oath of office at the fifth mayor of MBKS.

Wee, formerly a commissioner of Kuching North City Hall (DBKU), said MBKS will also install and replaces CCTVs with more smart cameras to improve securities.

He said the smart cameras work better than the convention CCTVs with their higher definition and recognition ability.

“We plan to see the rolling out of these initiatives within the next few months,” he said.

Wee also proposed the formation of a joint committee as a bridge between MBKS and DBKU.

He said the committee, whose members will be the councillors of MBKS and commissioners of DBKU, will help to identify and manage issues that may arise from the common areas of responsibilities.

“With such effort in place, two can then allocate resources more efficiently and operate harmoniously, thereby making sure that Kuching residents will enjoy only the best services,” Wee said.

He thanked the state government for appointing him the fifth mayor of MBKS, succeeding Datuk James Chan.

He said his appointment was based on his track record as a commissioner of DBKU for 11 years.

Wee said he will strive to do his best to discharge is responsibility as the mayor, saying that he is prepared to hold himself accountable to the state government and every citizens of Kuching city.

He added he will continue the legacies of the MBKS inherited from his predecessor, with strong commitment in elevating the city’s stature to greater heights.