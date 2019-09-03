Procedure to obtain Foreign Support Certificate needs to be reviewed, says Dzulkefly

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said the procedure for SPM school leavers to obtain a Foreign Support Certificate or No Objection Certificate before pursuing a medical degree overseas may needs to be reviewed. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 3 — Procedure for Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) school leavers to obtain a Foreign Support Certificate (SSLN) or No Objection Certificate (NOC) before pursuing a medical degree overseas may needs to be reviewed.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, commenting on a report titled ‘Jalan Pintas Bergelar Doktor’ (Shortcut to being a Doctor) which claimed that some students did not apply for SSLN because they did not meet the minimum requirements, said the issuance of SSLN was under the purview of the Education Ministry.

According to the report, some Malaysian medical students in overseas universities are said to use the shortcut to go straight to university, without the SSLN.

To qualify for the NOC, candidates must obtain a minimum grade B in Mathematics, Additional Mathematics, Physics, Biology and Chemistry in SPM.

Speaking to reporters after the ‘Embracing Style in Breastfeeding #Breastfeeding Fashionistas’ event here today, Dr Dzulkefly said no party could prevent anyone who did not qualify for the medical course at public and private universities in the country from studying medicine abroad at their own expense.

“So I advise everyone to think carefully before spending their money to study medicine abroad, as well as reviewing the recognition status of the selected institution,” he said.

To register as graduate medical officers under the Health Ministry, a medical graduate must be registered with the Malaysian Medical Council (MMC).

If they graduate from universities which are not recognised, they must first sit for the Pre-Registration Eligibility examination which is also conducted by the Malaysian Medical Council before being able to register, he said.

In his speech today, Dzulkefly said the percentage of mothers nursing their babies exclusively rose to 65.9 per cent in 2018 compared to only 14.5 per cent in 2009.

“The increase shows that parents are aware that breastfeeding for six months is crucial for their children’s health and well-being,” he said. — Bernama