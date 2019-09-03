Muhyiddin says detractors using race, religion, royalty to attack Pakatan govt

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (centre) waves a Jalur Gemilang during the ministry's monthly gathering in Putrajaya September 3, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 3 — Issues on race, religion and royalty have been sensationalised by certain parties to create the perception that the Pakatan Harapan administration is incapable of handling them, the home minister said today.

In his speech at his ministry’s monthly gathering, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin observed that these are efforts to make the government look weak and appear to have failed in its function to protect these three issues, which he called the “3Rs”.

“The government, particulary the Home Ministry is facing multiple issues that can disrupt public peace, especially issues involving religion, race and royalty. These issues have been sensationalised to weaken the new government so it will seem as if it is not protecting these three aspects.

“The actions taken by the government have been questioned to heat things up and give the perception that the government has failed to conduct its functions.

“It is critical for Home Ministry officials to act not only as enforcement officers but they must also play an important role to educate the public so they will not spread false information,” he said.

At the same time, Muhyiddin said that the police must be firm and take action against any parties, regardless of their background that try to sow dissent in the country by playing up sensitive issues without fear or favour.

He said that he has instructed the police not to compromise on anyone seen to be playing up 3R issues.

The Pagoh MP also reminded social media users to be more ethical and responsible when using the various platforms and not manipulate information or spread false and defamatory news that can confuse the public, leading to civil unrest.

“The government will not stifle the freedom of speech, however information being shared must be verified. There’s a fine line between freedom of speech and hate speech encouraging violence.

“The government will not compromise with any parties that play up sensitive issues by spreading information that can hurt racial and religious harmony. We do not want the spread of false news to create hatred until the public riots,” said Muhyiddin.

He reminded his ministry’s staff that historically, Malaysia’s success stems from unity in diversity as each ethnic group have their strengths and weaknesses.