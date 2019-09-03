Minister to meet Terengganu exco over Shariah-compliant rule for women athletes’ attire

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman will meet with Terengganu’s state executive councillor to discuss issues pertaining to the state’s plans to introduce Shariah-compliant code of conduct on their athletes. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Sep 3 — Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman will meet with Terengganu’s state executive councillor to discuss issues pertaining to the state’s plans to introduce Shariah-compliant code of conduct on their athletes.

This comes after reports that Terengganu state government is drafting such laws and have withdrawn from several sport events, particularly gymnastics, because they did not conform to Islamic rules.

“We will look into the matter and I would personally need to speak to the exco to get the full story,” said Syed Saddiq.

Earlier today, Terengganu Youth Development, Sports and Non-Government Development Committee chairman Wan Sukairi Wan Abdullah said the state government was forced to withdraw from rhythmic gymnastics and women’s gymnastics as they required athletes to expose their bodies.

He was quoted in several news reports saying: “There is no compromise for these sports (rhythmic gymnastics and women’s gymnastics) as they display indecent movements, and unless the audience comprise only women, then maybe we will allow them.”

Syed Saddiq however said he has spoken to Wan previously and was told that they will not force the issue.

“I’ve spoken to him before when there was news about this and he gave me his commitment that he would ‘advise’ not ‘coerce/force.’

“My stance on this is clear. Athletes are our national heroes and heroines, regardless of what they wear. They sacrifice so much for Malaysia,” Syed Saddiq added.

Wan on his part has said the state will not rush into implementing any new laws and for now since there are no Shariah regulations in place the athletes can continue to wear normal sportswear.

Four years ago, national gymnast Farah Ann Abdul Hadi courted similar controversy after she won six medals for her performance at the Southeast Asia Games, two of which were gold.

The 25-year-old sparked controversy for her revealing attire which failed to cover her aurat and also because according to Muslim leaders, she shouldn’t have worn it.

For the record, leotards, which the gymnasts wear, are regulation attire for gymnastics and gymnasts have to wear such attire to enable them to perform their routines.