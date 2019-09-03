MACC: Ex-Felcra senior official to face graft charges tomorrow

MACC said a former Felcra Training & Consultancy Sdn Bhd managing director will be charged for graft in the Sessions Court tomorrow. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — A former Felcra Training & Consultancy Sdn Bhd managing director will be charged for graft in the Sessions Court here tomorrow.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner Latheefa Koya, in a statement today, said that the senior officer, who will face multiple graft charges under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009, has been asked to attend court tomorrow at 8.30am.

“He was arrested in September last year by the MACC. Details of the charges will be made known tomorrow when they are read out in court,” she said.

The section deals with the abuse of power by someone who is in the position to receive any gratification for themselves or for their relatives. — Bernama