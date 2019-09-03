Longer jail time among stiffer penalties for those guilty of fish bombing in Sabah

Sabah Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Junz Wong said heftier penalties were needed after the death of a local scuba diving guide and two Chinese tourists off Semporna on the east coast last July. ― Picture by Julia Chan

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 3 — The Sabah government will be introducing heavier punishments on those convicted of using explosives to fish as well as those found in possession of such bombed seafood.

State Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Junz Wong said heftier penalties were needed after the death of a local scuba diving guide and two Chinese tourists off Semporna on the east coast last July.

“There is a lot less fish bombing already. But we are in the process of introducing heavier penalties for fish bombers, including more jail time. We are considering what other penalties for those in possession of bombed fish,” Wong told reporters here today.

The state is pushing for fish bombs to be categorised as “firearms”. The Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971 provides for a 14-year jail sentence and no fewer than six strokes of the cane for those caught with unlawful possession of firearms.

Wong said the state is also studying the possibility of classifying the offence as a criminal charge and canceling the licenses of those caught committing the offence.

“This is still under study and not at the final stage yet. We are very serious about it. A lot of operations are currently also monitoring this now,” he said.

Section 26 of the Fisheries Act 1985 deems fish bombing an offence and is punishable under Section 25, providing for a fine of up to RM20,000 or a jail term of up to two years, or both, on conviction.

Wong said that the policy should be completed as soon as next month, or by the end of the year at the latest.

“We aimed to launch it this month but there has been a lot of things that we need the chief minister’s and Cabinet’s blessings on. It has taken longer than expected. We thought half a day would be enough but the last session we had was four hours and we barely went through half of the fisheries issues.

“We will need at least two or three more sessions with the chief minister,” said Wong.

The incidence of fish bombing came under the spotlight after the deaths last July 5 where one local dive instructor and two Chinese tourists were killed in an apparent explosion. However, no one has been charged for the act due to lack of witnesses.