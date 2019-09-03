JPJ forms task force to stem revenue loss from illegal renewal of vehicle licences

The Road Transport Department has established a task force whose main job is to catch those who attempt to renew their vehicle licences on the sly in Sabah, Sarawak, Labuan and Langkawi for use in the peninsula. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — The Road Transport Department (RTD) has established a task force whose main job is to catch those who attempt to renew their vehicle licences on the sly in Sabah, Sarawak, Labuan and Langkawi for use in the peninsula.

The department better known by its Malay initial JPJ said an internal audit by the Transport Ministry showed a revenue loss of RM50 million in the first half of this year alone.

This is because the licence renewals are cheaper in Borneo Malaysia and the duty-free island of Langkawi.

The RTD said its checks showed half of the renewals made in those four places were for vehicles outside of where they were registered for use.

RTD’s explanation was to clarify Pos Malaysia’s announcement to suspend road tax renewals for vehicles of 2,000 cc and above in post offices in Sarawak,Sabah, Labuan and Langkawi effective September 1, which drew backlash from many Malaysian internet users.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook has also weighed in and said many owners of vehicles above 2,000 cc had been found to be taking advantage of the cheaper road tax in east Malaysia and Langkawi by renewing their road tax at post offices there.