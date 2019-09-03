Jakim supports Johor religious authorities’ use of jawi script in all correspondence, says Mujahid

Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof said Jakim supported the initiative of JAINJ to use jawi script in all their correspondence. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 3 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof said the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) supported the initiative of the Johor Islamic Religious Department (JAINJ) to use jawi script in all their correspondence.

The implementation of the initiative will commence on Jan 1 next year involving JAINJ and the Johor State Islamic Religious Council (MAINJ) as well as be used in the kadi office, religious schools and in speech texts to empower the use of jawi script in the state.

Mujahid said in Jakim, for every programme about 25 per cent of the posters or materials related to the programme were written in jawi script.

“Tomorrow we will be launching a programme, namely Jawi week and every Friday, we will ask all staff to use name tags written in Jawi,” he told the media after opening the first international forum on ‘Islamic Thought: Revitalising Maqasid Shariah Towards A Compassionate Governance’, here today.

On the forum today, Mujahid said the programme would be an annual event to discuss the principles of Maqasid Shariah especially in the Malaysian framework.

“We will use this platform to touch on current Islamic issues as well as views from abroad and make it a proceeding to improve the policies that we are framing,” he said. — Bernama