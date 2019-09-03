Home minister to meet deregistered Johor Chinese School association tomorrow

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin delivers his speech during the ministry's monthly gathering in Putrajaya September 3, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 3 — Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will be meeting the representatives of the Johor Chinese School Managers and Teachers Association that was deregistered last month.

Speaking to a press conference, Muhyiddin confirmed that the deregistration of the Johor chapter of the association — a member of Dong Zong and also part of the United Chinese School Committees’ Association of Malaysia — was due to internal problems related to its legality and members’ charter.

“They will see me tomorrow. This is an administrative problem. One of the associations under Dong Zong was deregistered because they did not conform to the regulations.

“I’ve asked the RoS representative to meet with the association’s representative with me tomorrow so we will correct whatever mistakes that was made,” he said, referring to Registrar of Societies by its abbreviation.

The revocation order was issued by the Johor RoS and addressed to the state association’s secretary Lim Cheng Hock.

Copies were also sent to the association’s chairman Tan Tai Kim, who is also Dong Zong’s chair, its treasurer Yu Chin Yan and also the director of the Johor Baru Insolvency Department.

The order was dated August 8 and was signed by Yap Chu Sean, representing RoS.

The order stipulated that the RoS had on January 15 issued a statement that it will act to deregister the Johor Chinese School Managers and Teachers Association unless they received a satisfactory explanation.

The RoS also said that the deregistration order was issued on August 8 as it did not receive a satisfactory explanation after 30 days from January 15.

The order made it clear that Johor Chinese School Managers and Teachers Association had been in breach of Section 41 of the Societies Act 1966 concerning being an unlawful society upon the deregistration.

It also stated Section 42 of the Societies Act 1966 that touched on penalties on office-bearers of an unlawful society.