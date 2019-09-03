Go-jek riders raise funds for Big Blue Taxi founder’s trip to Jakarta for public apology

Go-Jek driver helmets are seen during Go-Food festival in Jakarta October 27, 2018. — Reuters pic

JAKARTA, Sept 3 — Go-jek riders, who held a demonstration outside the Malaysian embassy in Jakarta today, also raised money to fund the expenses of Big Blue Taxi Facilities Sdn Bhd founder, Datuk Shamsubahrin Ismail to Jakarta.

More than 400 Go-jek riders held a peaceful protest outside the embassy in protest of Shamsubahrin’s earlier statement, which allegedly insulted Go-jek riders and Indonesia.

This was due to a recent video that went viral in Indonesia where Shamsubahrin made a statement considered derogatory to Go-jek riders and Indonesia.

“This (Indonesia) is a poor country, we (Malaysia) are a rich country. If Indonesia’s youths are any good, they would not leave their country to look for a job. Go-jek is only for the poor like those in Jakarta,” according to the video excerpt.

Go-jek’s spokeswoman Theresia Ismiyanti said they wanted Shamsubahrin to come to Jakarta and apologise publicly to Go-jek riders.

During the demonstration, they also raised money among Go-jek riders to fund Shamsubahrin’s trip to Jakarta.

On Aug 30, Gabungan Aksi Roda Dua Indonesia (Garda) confirmed receiving Sahmsubahrin’s apology. Garda chief Igun Wicaksono said the apology was handed over to the Malaysian embassy in Jakarta during his meeting with the embassy officers led by the Malaysian Police Attache in Indonesia, Abu Bakar Yaacob. — Bernama