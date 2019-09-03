Azmin knows attending PKR meetings a ‘must’, says Anwar

Anwar said he has made it clear to all members of the top leadership tier that they 'must' attend all meetings.. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said he does not know if his PKR deputy Datuk Seri Azmin Ali is deliberately playing truant on party leadership meetings.

The PKR president said he has made it clear to all members of the top leadership tier that they “must” attend all meetings.

“I don't know if (Azmin) is boycotting or not.

“All I know, he has not come. And I have advised (Azmin), must attend,” he was quoted by news portal Malaysiakini as telling reporters at the International Institute of Islamic Thought and Civilisation here.

Anwar had been asked to comment on how much leeway the PKR disciplinary board would accord Azmin; the latter who is also economic affairs minister has reportedly been absent from PKR leadership and political bureau meetings since last November.

Anwar said on August 25 that no PKR member, regardless of their position, is immune from disciplinary action.

The Pakatan Harapan party with the most number of seats in Parliament is seen to be divided at its top after Anwar took the PKR presidency unchallenged during internal elections last year.

PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail told reporters yesterday that he had reminded party leaders to vacate their schedules for the monthly meetings every last Sunday.