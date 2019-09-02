Three Chinese nationals deported over assault of KLIA2 Immigration officers

The trio have also been blacklisted from entering Malaysia, said Immigration Department director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — Three Chinese nationals including a woman have been deported in connection with the assault of two Immigration officers at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2) last Saturday.

They were deported on the day of the incident and blacklisted from entering Malaysia, said Immigration Department director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud.

He said the incident happened at 12.30am when two Chinese men, aged 28 and 30, and a 33-year-old woman were being escorted by two Immigration officers to the holding area soon after their arrival.

The two Chinese men refused to follow instructions and acted aggressively by punching both the officers, aged 23 and 25.

“Several other Immigration officers on duty then intervened to stop the scuffle,” he said, adding that both officers suffered minor injuries.

The reason given by the Chinese nationals for their entry was suspicious and they did not meet the requirements under Section 8 (3) of the Immigration Act 1959/1963, he said.

“A police report was made by the officers involved to safeguard the interests of the department,” he added. — Bernama