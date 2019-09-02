Saifuddin says done with fuel subsidy study, waiting for Cabinet input

Saifuddin had, on August 20, said the subsidy plan is expected to be rolled out within two weeks, subject to Cabinet’s advice. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said his ministry’s study on the proposed scheme to replace the blanket RON95 fuel subsidy was complete and waiting to be presented to the Cabinet.

Until then, he said ministry will keep fine-tuning some of the proposal’s aspects, including its mechanism and registration of applicants.

“I cannot speak on behalf of the other ministries or the Cabinet members, but on our part, we have completed the paper,” Saifuddin said after officiating the closing ceremony of the i-Keep Sales Carnival in Pantai Dalam.

He added that the proposal paper might undergo improvements or amendments, depending on the feedback from the other Cabinet members.

“This is necessary, as we cannot simply carry the proposal outright without input from the others,” Saifuddin said.

On August 20, the minister said the subsidy plan is expected to be rolled out within two weeks, subject to Cabinet’s advice.

Before that the ministry had been in discussions with its Finance Ministry counterparts over ironing out issues related to the plan’s mechanisms.

The plan is part of the Budget 2019 measures announced last year, which aimed to reduce living costs among B40 households.