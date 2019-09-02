Johor lorry driver remanded over allegedly offensive Facebook comment

The police said the man was arrested to facilitate investigations under Section 502(c) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998. — Reuters pic

PORT DICKSON, Sept 2 — A lorry driver has been remanded for four days beginning August 31 to facilitate police investigations in connection with an offensive Facebook comment recently.

Port Dickson district police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed, in a statement here today, said the 37-year-old man was arrested to facilitate investigations under Section 502(c) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

The man was arrested on August 30 at 6.30pm at Taman KSM, Jementah in Johor by a team of police officers and personnel from the criminal investigations department of the Segamat district police headquarters.

This was following a report lodged by a 34-year-old man on August 29 in connection with the lorry driver’s Facebook comment.

“The complainant felt that the comment was detrimental to a multi-racial country and could threaten it’s harmony,” he said.

Aidi Sham said during investigations, the suspect told police that he had posted the comment in retaliation to a posting of another Facebook user. — Bernama