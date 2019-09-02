Agong visits fire victims in Tawau

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah waves during a visit to Kampung Otentik, Tanjung Batu Keramat in Tawau September 2, 2019. ― Bernama pic

TAWAU, Sept 2 ― Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today visited victims of the recent Kampung Otentik, Tanjung Batu Keramat fire.

He said he learnt of the fire when he was in Jakarta, Indonesia recently for a state visit.

“When I read about the fire here (Kampung Otentik), I wanted to come because I felt the pain of the victims,” he said on a visit to the victims at Masjid Al-Mukarramah, Tanjung Batu Keramat, near here.

He added that he will also be visiting the victims of a fire which broke out in a village in Sungai Lembing, Pahang, on National Day.

Sultan Abdullah also thanked Sabah Yang Dipertua Negri Tun Dr Juhar Mahiruddin, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal and the relevant departments and agencies for arranging his visit to the village today.

He also urged the public to show their appreciation to rescue personnel like firemen and policemen for their quick action in stopping the fire from spreading to more homes with no loss of life.

“I hope the government will look into rebuilding the homes for the victims,” he said.

During his visit today, Sultan Abdullah presented contributions to 87 household heads affected by the fire on August 26.

He also attended a briefing given by Sabah Fire and Rescue Department Chief Kamarulzaman Malik Abdullah and visited the fire scene where 69 homes were destroyed and 511 people left homeless. ― Bernama