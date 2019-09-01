Sungai Buloh Prison water supply back to normal

Water supply at the Sungai Buloh Prison, disrupted since Aug 27, 2019 has been restored. — AFP file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 — Water supply at the Sungai Buloh Prison, disrupted since last Tuesday (Aug 27), has been restored.

A spokesman of the Sungai Buloh Prison told Bernama when contacted today that the supply was back to normal on Saturday (Aug 31) after the leaking pipe had been repaired.

“Water supply was fully restored on Saturday at around 2 pm. There is no more water shortage at the prison as reported by the media today,” he said.

He added that during the water disruption period, the prison received water supply from Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor (Syabas) for the use of the prisoners and the prison’s kitchen.

A news portal had reported that a severe water shortage at the Sungai Buloh Prison over the past five days had led to severe living conditions for inmates. — Bernama