You make the world a better place, Zahid tells Hadi after closed-door meet

Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang and Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi at the latter’s house in Kajang August 28, 2019. — Picture via Facebook/Zahid Hamidi

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has hailed his PAS counterpart Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang as making the world a better place with his presence.

This was following a meeting with Hadi and a delegation of PAS leaders at Zahid’s residence in Kajang this morning.

“There are those individuals who make the world a better place by being there. You are among them,” he said in a Facebook post about the closed-door meeting.

Zahid said the meeting, with the Umno leadership in attendance as well, was very positive and strengthened the unity of the ummah.

The Facebook post was accompanied by several photos of Zahid and Umno leaders greeting Hadi and his delegation. Among the leaders seen were Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa, treasurer Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor, and vice-presidents Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Datuk Seri Khaled Nordin, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Hadi could be seen accompanied by PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan, and vice-president Idris Ahmad.

Umno and PAS will mark their political co-operation via a joint charter, which will be signed at Umno’s headquarters in the Putra World Trade Centre on September 14.

The signing is also expected to be attended by leaders of BN component parties MCA and MIC, and PAS’ allies in its Gagasan Sejahtera coalition.