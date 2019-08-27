Prosecution rests case on Najib’s RM42m SRC International corruption trial

Attorney General Tommy Thomas arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex August 27, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — The prosecution’s case against Datuk Seri Najib Razak who is charged with abusing RM42 million in funds from state-owned SRC International Sdn Bhd has ended after 57 days.

Attorney General Tommy Thomas told the High Court today that the prosecution is formally closing its case after its 57th and final witness, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigating officer Senior Assistant Commissioner Rosli Hussain, stepped down from the witness box.

Thomas also said the prosecution has a total of 66 witnesses from a list to offer if defence is called next.

“This trial began April 3 and we have just completed our 57th prosecution witness.

“With that we formally close the prosecution’s case,” he said.

Those called included former AmBank relationship manager Joanna Yu Ging Ping, former second finance minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Husni Mohamad Hanadzlah, former SRC International board chairman Tan Sri Ismee Ismail and Datuk Azian Mohd Noh who is former Retirement Fund Incorporated (KWAP) chief executive.

Out of the seven charges Najib faced, the Pekan MP is accused of committing three counts of criminal breach of trust over a total RM42 million of SRC International funds while entrusted with its control as the prime minister and finance minister then, and a separate charge under an anti-corruption law of abusing the same positions for self-gratification of the same RM42 million sum.

The remaining three of the seven charges are for allegedly money-laundering the same total sum of RM42 million.

