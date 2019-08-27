Churches want action after Malay-Muslim coalition accuses Christians of infiltrating Putrajaya

Gerakan Pembela Ummah chairman and Isma president Aminuddin Yahaya singled out the Christian Federation of Malaysia (CFM) during a speech on Sunday. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — The Council of Churches Malaysia (CCM) has lambasted a Malay-Muslim coalition for accusing local Christian leaders of a conspiracy to dominate leadership positions in the country, urging authorities to act on the inflammatory remark.

Its secretary-general Reverend Hermen Shastri said the umbrella body “detests in the strongest terms” the remarks made by Gerakan Pembela Ummah chairman and Ikatan Muslim Malaysia (Isma) president Aminuddin Yahaya, who singled out the Christian Federation of Malaysia (CFM).

“It is unfounded and meant to fear-monger by rallying the Muslims to name Christians as enemies,” he told Malay Mail.

“It only goes to show that Ummah is bankrupt of ideas and therefore have to resort to such tactics to divide our nation and stoke fears of inter-religious tensions.

He added, “This is tantamount to inciting hatred towards a minority religious community and the authorities should act decisively to stop such actions that seek to derail good interfaith relations in the country.”

In his opening speech during the National Ummah Unity Convention on Sunday, Aminuddin alleged that one of CFM’s resolutions is to place as many Christians as possible in national leadership positions, as part of an evangelical drive.

He had also named Christian evangelism as one of the major threats to the majority Malay-Muslim community along with liberalism and human rights, and accused Christian evangelists of becoming more brazen in spreading their beliefs to Muslims.

The CFM did not respond to Malay Mail’s request for comments.

This comes as Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin expressed concern over rising tensions due to issues related to race, religion and royalty.

The home minister said he had directed the police to take note of sensitive issues raised by anyone including religious figures.

Malay-Muslim conservative groups, such as Isma, have also consistently spoken out against “Christianisation” as an alleged threat to the Malay-Muslim community in recent years.

Under the previous Barisan Nasional administration, purported success in preventing the spread of Christianisation was among the measures used to determine the country’s adherence to Shariah requirements, while in 2015, a seminar was reportedly held in UiTM Melaka on the alleged threat of Christian proselytisation.