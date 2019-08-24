Stern action against those raising sensitive issues, says Muhyiddin

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said all ethnic groups in Malaysia have their own contribution to the country’s development and it is not something that should be raised. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — All ethnic groups in Malaysia have their own contribution to the country’s development and it is not something that should be raised, said Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said the fact is the people of this country need each other.

“We must remember that the country’s struggles, from the beginning until now, have been supported by various ethnic groups and religions.

“It is part of the Malaysian history, (when) we are celebrating the National Day we cannot deny that every ethnic group and community has contributed to the country,” he said.

Muhyiddin said this in his speech at the second session of ‘Bicara Kemerdekaan’, organised the Akademi Harimau Asia, a non-governmental organisation, here today.

“We don’t need to measure (the contribution) either 60 per cent, 30 per cent or 10 per cent (for example) – as we all have collectively contributed. We can’t say there are only certain groups who have contributed . we need each other,” Muhyiddin said.

For this reason, he cautioned that any dissatisfaction should not lead to disputing matters that had been agreed upon.

These include matters pertaining to language, religion, the rights of Bumiputera and other races, the royal institution, the position of Islam as religion of the Federation and the rights to practice other religions.

“This is part and parcel of our life, it is not only enshrined in the constitution but has been practiced for over 60 years,” Muhyiddin said.

Muhyiddin, as the minister in charge of national security, expressed his deep concerns over actions that raised issues related to the 3R (race, religion and royalty), of late, which have negative impact.

He said many people were asking him what was happening to Malaysia and this meant that the people were affected by the racial issues.

Such development needed to be curbed and for that purpose, he had directed the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) leadership to take note of sensitive issues raised by anyone including religious figures, he said.

At a press conference later, Muhyiddin said reports received by the authorities on 3R issues were found to be twice as high as last year.

He said directives had also been issued for the authorities to take stern action on any acts or statements that would jeopardise the country’s security and stability. — Bernama