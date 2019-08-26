Public Service Dept looking into ‘schemeless’ service employment, says D-G

Public Service Department (PSD) director-general Datuk Borhan Dolah is seen in Kuala Lumpur July 4, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

SERDANG, Aug 26 — The Public Service Department (PSD) is looking into the possibility of creating service employment without any scheme, for future implementation, said its director-general Datuk Borhan Dolah.

He said this was part of the 32 reform initiatives proposed by the PSD in line with the government’s agenda for public sector reform.

“We will look at some of the services that are appropriate. If previously there are thousands of service schemes, we will reduce them to just over 200 and adopt the shared services concept to align business goals,” he said in his lecture at Universiti Putra Malaysia today.

Borhan said the proposed schemeless service employment will enable a scheme to be created for a combination of existing employment schemes, adding that several countries have already adopted this practice.

In another development, Borhan said the Public Service Bill which should have been tabled in Parliament in July had been postponed.

“We are still in discussion with the stakeholders and ironing out issues on separation of powers between civil servants and the political administration,” he said.

Earlier, Borhan was appointed as Professor of Practice at Putra Business School. — Bernama