Minister: BCISM opening next month

Works Minister Baru Bian says BCISM will be the centralised data bank for construction cost data. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Aug 26 — The Building Cost Information Services Malaysia (BCISM), a joint venture between the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) and Royal Institution of Surveyors Malaysia (RISM), will be officially opened next month, Works Minister Baru Bian said today.

He said BCISM will be the centralised database for construction information that will provide credible and reliable cost data to increase productivity and add value.

“BCISM will be able to provide credible cost information service to the industry and offer advisory on construction economics to government for policy making,” he said in his keynote address at the opening of Pacific Association of Quantity Surveyors (PAQS) Congress here.

RISM will also launch its latest Standard Method of Measurement by the end of the year, he said.

He said this will replace the current SMM2 published in 2001.

“This is exciting news as it will complement the construction industry’s effort to improve productivity through digitalisation.,” he said.

Baru stressed that construction industry players must have the foresight to adopt new technologies, methodologies and ways of thinking in order to continue to thriving.

“The future of construction promises to be challenging yet holds many exciting opportunities,” he said

“All of us here must embrace the emerging technologies in order to fully benefit from it.”

He noted that quantity surveyors play an important role in the success of the construction industry, especially with the implementation of cost management throughout the procurement process.

“You are responsible to synthesise inputs from design team into important procurement documents, calculating the project costs, preparing tender documentation and monitoring the value of the work undertaken during the construction phase,” he added.