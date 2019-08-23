Miri air pollution highest in Malaysia at hazardous 442 mark last night

Miri Fire and Rescue Department chief Superintendent Law Poh Kiong says that the API reading was the highest in the country this year. — Picture courtesy of the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 ― The worsening air quality in the Sarawak district of Miri hit a high of 442 on the Air Pollutant Index (API) at 10pm yesterday, putting it squarely in the hazardous zone.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department chief Superintendent Law Poh Kiong told The Star that the API reading was the highest in the country this year.

Two schools in Miri ― Sekolah Kebangsaan Kuala Baram 2 and Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Chung Hua Tudan ― were ordered close yesterday till further notice, the daily reported today.

The Sarawak Disaster Relief Management Committee said the API shot up overnight due to ongoing forest fires and embers that continue to smoulder in peat soil in several areas in Kuala Baram.

An API reading of zero to 50 indicates that the air quality is good; 51 to 100, moderate; 101 to 200, unhealthy; 201 to 300, very unhealthy and higher than 300, hazardous.