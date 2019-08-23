KL police chief warns public to stay away from anti-Dr Zakir Naik rallies in Brickfields

KL police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim speaks during a press conference at IPK KL in Kuala Lumpur January 17, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — The police have issued a strong warning for the people to stay away from two illegal rallies in ‘Little India’, Brickfields, tonight and tomorrow.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said today the rallies are in protest against the proposed introduction of khat (Jawi calligraphy) in Tamil schools and against Muslim preacher Dr Zakir Naik. He is alleged to have offended Hindus with a remark in Kelantan recently.

Mazlan said the police rejected the notices on the rallies sent to them because they were incomplete and did not meet the legal requirements.

“The police rejected the notices for security reasons and Kuala Lumpur City Hall has also not given permission for the rallies,” he told a press conference here.

He said that if the organisers persist on going ahead with the rallies, the participants will be arrested under Section 9(5) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012.

Mazlan said the issues raised have been resolved by the government and there is no strong reason to hold the rallies.

He also said that the police have deployed a sufficient number of policemen in the area for the safety of the people in the locality.

Traffic has been diverted from stretches of three roads leading to ‘Little India’, namely Jalan Tun Sambanthan, Jalan Bank Rakyat and the Federal Highway.

“The police will also conduct thorough checks on vehicles and individuals in the area,” he said. — Bernama