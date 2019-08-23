Four killed, two seriously injured in Sarawak road crash

The car is in a total wreck after colliding with a lorry August 23, 2019. — Picture courtesy of Sri Aman Fire and Rescue Department

KUCHING, Aug 23 — Four people were killed and another two seriously injured when a car they were travelling in collided head-on with a lorry at KM52 of the Sri Aman-Betong road early this morning.

The lorry driver, identified as Aboi Alik, 51, however, escaped without injuries.

Sarawak police traffic chief Superintendent Alexson Naga Chabu said the deceased are identified as car driver Mixzezly Herry and passengers Roman Ensalit, Agustine Rentap Didi, 19, and Dunstan Empawie, 29.

The two victims who were seriously injured, Hail Sumping,41, and Larry Jelapang, 26, have been admitted at the Sri Aman Hospital.

Naga said initial police investigation indicated that the lorry had veered into the path of the car which then resulted in the collision at about 1.52am.

He said the police are investigating the accident under Section 41 of the Road Transport Act 1987.

He added that the remains of the four victims have also been brought to the Sri Aman Hospital.