Perlis govt urged to introduce action plan to address water supply problem

KANGAR, Aug 21 — The Perlis government is urged to draw up a special action plan to address the water supply problem in the state, so that the people can understand the current situation it is facing.

Nor Azam Karap (PH-Kuala Perlis) said if the people understood the obstacles faced by the state government in trying to solve the water supply problem, they would not have blamed it on anyone when the issue arose.

“Perlis has a very serious water problem in terms of pressure as well as non-revenue water, I understand that the state government is facing financial shortage, but that is not the excuse that we should give to the people.

“As a government, continuous and serious efforts must be done at all levels to resolve this water problem,” he said when speaking during the debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address by the Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail in the state assembly here today.

Nor Azam also urged the Syarikat Air Perlis (SAP) to do its best in dealing with consumer complaints.

Meanwhile, Asrul Nizan Abd Jalil (PH-Sena) had wanted to know whether the state government was willing to emulate the Penang, Selangor and Melaka governments to set up a ‘hisbah’ (accountability) committee to enhance and strengthen its governance and integrity.

The state assembly sitting continues tomorrow. — Bernama