Cops nab social media user for claiming Nora Quoirin raped by Orang Asli

Negri Sembilan police chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop speaks during a press conference on missing Irish teen Nora Anne Quoirin in Seremban August 8, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — The police have detained a 29-year-old man in connection with a posting on social media which alleged that Irish teenager Nora Anne Quoirin was raped by Orang Asli.

Berita Harian reported Negri Sembilan police chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop as saying the man was arrested at 7pm yesterday in the Seremban police district headquarters, where he had presented himself to provide a statement.

“The case will be handed over to Bukit Aman for further investigation. The case will be investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, for unreasonable usage of a network facility or any other network services,” he reportedly said.

The suspect is also being investigated under Section 505 of the Penal Code, for making or printing and distributing false news.

The claim, made on Twitter by user Zikri Armstrong or @tertumbuk, claimed Quoirin, who had been reported missing 10 days before she was found dead, had been raped by Orang Asli.

The resort accommodation where she and her family were staying at in Pantai, near Seremban, is situated nearby several Orang Asli villages.

Quoirin’s official cause of death has been attributed to upper gastrointestinal bleeding due to duodenal ulcer complicated by perforation, believed to have been caused by an ulcer which was brought on by starvation.

Small scratches were found on her feet, and Quoirin is believed to have been dead for two to three days before her body was found. No traces of rape or abduction have been confirmed.