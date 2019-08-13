Tabung Haji denies pilgrim died of suffocation due to congestion in tunnel in Mecca

Muslims pray at the Grand Mosque during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in their holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia August 8, 2019. — Reuters pic

MECCA, Aug 13 — Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) today denied a viral message on social media alleging that a Malaysian pilgrim died of suffocation in a congested tunnel due to heavy rain.

The viral message also claimed that TH had held back Malaysian pilgrims who had gone to do the stoning ritual from returning before the heavy downpour in Mina here.

“The viral message on this social media site is untrue!” TH said in a statement on its Facebook page here today.

This year’s Haj pilgrimage involves 30,200 Malaysian pilgrims performing the fifth tenet of Islam, aided by 640 Tabung Haji personnel. — Bernama