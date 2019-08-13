Search for missing Irish teen enters 10th day in Negri Sembilan

NILAI, Aug 13 — The search and rescue (SAR) for Franco-Irish Nora Anne Quoirin enters its 10th day since her reported disappearance at Pantai, Seremban on August 4.
Local and International media had been following the SAR team since yesterday.
District police chief Supt Mohd Nor Marzukee Besar in a WhatsApp message earlier informed the media that they could continue to join the operation consecutively today.
He advised them to report to Insp Harminder at “substek”, the main camp for the SAR operation.
“Be reminded that the security risk is your own responsibility,” he added.
As of yesterday, 353 personnel have been deployed to reinforce the operation and updates are expected to be channelled to the media at 5pm today.
Nora Anne was found missing from her room at Pantai by her family at 8am on August 4.
The teenager who has some learning disabilities had arrived with her family in Malaysia on August 3 for a two-week vacation.
Yesterday, her mother Meabh Jaseprine Quoirin, 46, offered a RM50,000 reward for any information leading to her return. — Bernama