Search for missing Irish teen enters 10th day in Negri Sembilan

A member of a Malaysian rescue team takes part in a search and rescue operation in a forest for the missing 15-year-old Franco-Irish girl Nora Anne Quoirin in Seremban August 9, 2019. — Bernama pic

NILAI, Aug 13 — The search and rescue (SAR) for Franco-Irish Nora Anne Quoirin enters its 10th day since her reported disappearance at Pantai, Seremban on August 4.

Local and International media had been following the SAR team since yesterday.

District police chief Supt Mohd Nor Marzukee Besar in a WhatsApp message earlier informed the media that they could continue to join the operation consecutively today.

He advised them to report to Insp Harminder at “substek”, the main camp for the SAR operation.

“Be reminded that the security risk is your own responsibility,” he added.

A police officer pastes a photo of 15-year-old Irish girl Nora Anne Quoirin who went missing from a resort on a wall at a shop in Seremban August 9, 2019.

As of yesterday, 353 personnel have been deployed to reinforce the operation and updates are expected to be channelled to the media at 5pm today.

Nora Anne was found missing from her room at Pantai by her family at 8am on August 4.

The teenager who has some learning disabilities had arrived with her family in Malaysia on August 3 for a two-week vacation.

Yesterday, her mother Meabh Jaseprine Quoirin, 46, offered a RM50,000 reward for any information leading to her return. — Bernama