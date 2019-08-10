TNB receives 1,595 power disruption complaints after strong winds in Kedah, Perlis, Penang

A Penang Island City Council (MBPP) worker clears fallen trees along Jalan Lim Lean Teng in George Town August 10, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) received 1,595 complaints of power disruption in Kedah, Perlis and Penang after strong winds last night swept through the north of peninsular Malaysia.

In a statement today, TNB said 650 complaints had been attended to with restoration works ongoing in stages from 8.27pm.

It cautioned the public against touching fallen or suspended wires to avoid electrocution.

Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds in the three states uprooted trees, disrupted electricity supply and damaged houses, schools and other buildings. — Bernama