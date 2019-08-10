In first public appearance, Nora’s parents say ‘terima kasih’ to Irish teen’s searchers for working on Haji holiday (VIDEO)

Nora Anne’s parents, Sebastian Quoirin and Meabh Quoirin thanks the search and rescue team near The Dusun August 10, 2019. — Picture courtesy of Royal Malaysia Police

SEREMBAN, Aug 10 — On the eve of Hari Raya Haji today, the parents of Nora Anne Quoirin, 15, who vanished overnight from The Dusun here, made their first public appearance.

Amid the forest resort’s leafy surroundings, Meabh Qouirin expressed her family’s deep gratitude to the team of searchers gathered for sacrificing their time, noting the ongoing efforts to find her special needs daughter who has been missing exactly one week.

In a video made available to Malay Mail, Meabh’s short speech was halting as she held back tears. Her husband and Nora’s father, Sebastian Qouirin stood beside her, rubbing her arm in stoic support.

“We want to say thank you to each and every one of you. We know you’re searching night and day for Nora.

“We see you working so hard and also praying with us and being with us.

“You have given up your time especially at a special festival time,” she said, referring to Hari Raya Haji celebrations.

Meabh also said her family is impressed with the dedication and expertise shown by the searchers looking for Nora.

“To be with us here... it means the world to us. We are so grateful for everything that you are doing for us... everyone who is helping here and not from here.

“We are extremely impressed by the effort, your expertise, your dedication and we hope you find Nora.

“And thank you so much and terima kasih,” she said, ending her speech.

Members of a rescue team continue to search for the missing 15-year-old Franco-Irish teenager Nora Anne Quoirin near The Dusun resort in Seremban August 10, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

The parents spent about four minutes with the searchers who then got on with Day 7 of the search.

Investigators have yet to find further clues to her whereabouts.

Nora flew in to Kuala Lumpur from London with her father and two other siblings on August 4 for a two-week holiday. Her mother joined in from Singapore.

The family journeyed together to the upscale forest resort from the airport that Saturday. Nora was reported to have disappeared from her bedroom which she shared with her siblings at 8am the following day.

