Police detonate ‘parcel bomb’ left at Miri Airport

The police said the box was detonated for safety reasons and checks found there were only motorcycle spare parts inside. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

MIRI, Aug 9 — The police have disposed of a parcel with bomb warning which was discovered at the Miri Airport last night.

Miri district police chief ACP Lim Meng Seah said police were informed of the bomb threat following information received from the auxiliary police at the airport at 9.20pm on the discovery of a parcel that was labelled with ‘Jangan Campak!! Ada Bom di dalam’ (Don’t throw!! A bomb inside).

“Investigations found that the parcel arrived at the Miri Airport from Kuala Lumpur at 7.23pm,” he said in a statement here, adding that the Bomb Disposal Unit of the Miri district police headquarters (IPD) had been deployed to the scene.

Lim said the box was detonated for safety reasons and checks found there were only motorcycle spare parts inside.

He warned the public not to write such words when sending parcels as it was an offence under Section 506 of the Penal Code and he also urged the airline companies to increase their security measures by inspecting the parcels they were carrying especially those with warning words written on them. — Bernama