Dr M drives Jokowi to lunch in a Proton car

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad drove Indonesian President Joko Widodo to lunch in a red Proton Persona, August 9, 2019. ― Picture via Twitter/bernamadotcom

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 9 ― Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad took visiting Indonesian President Joko Widodo in a Proton Persona car, which the former drove himself, to a luncheon he hosted at Seri Perdana, the prime minister’s official residence.

The two leaders left in the car from the Perdana Putra Building where they had had a four-eyed meeting.

Joko, popularly known as Jokowi, arrived yesterday for a two-day visit to Malaysia. He was accompanied by his wife, Iriana Joko Widodo, and an entourage.

Dr Mahathir drove the red Proton Persona bearing registration number B 2367 A, which was followed by the other vehicles carrying members of the Indonesian entourage.

This is the second time that Jokowi had been in a Proton car driven by Dr Mahathir.

In February 2015, Dr Mahathir had taken Jokowi on a test drive in a Proton car at the Sepang race circuit. He was the chairman of Proton then. ― Bernama