Dr M drives Jokowi to lunch in a Proton car

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 9 ― Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad took visiting Indonesian President Joko Widodo in a Proton Persona car, which the former drove himself, to a luncheon he hosted at Seri Perdana, the prime minister’s official residence.
The two leaders left in the car from the Perdana Putra Building where they had had a four-eyed meeting.
Joko, popularly known as Jokowi, arrived yesterday for a two-day visit to Malaysia. He was accompanied by his wife, Iriana Joko Widodo, and an entourage.
Dr Mahathir drove the red Proton Persona bearing registration number B 2367 A, which was followed by the other vehicles carrying members of the Indonesian entourage.
This is the second time that Jokowi had been in a Proton car driven by Dr Mahathir.
In February 2015, Dr Mahathir had taken Jokowi on a test drive in a Proton car at the Sepang race circuit. He was the chairman of Proton then. ― Bernama