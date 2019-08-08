IRB sues Najib’s son over RM37.6m of unpaid taxes

The the Inland Revenue Board is now suing Datuk Mohd Nazifuddin Mohd Najib (centre) over RM37.6 million of unpaid taxes from 2011 to 2017. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 ― After slapping Datuk Seri Najib Razak with a RM1.69 billion tax suit, the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) is now suing the former prime minister’s son over RM37.6 million of unpaid taxes from 2011 to 2017.

The Malaysian government, as the plaintiff, filed the writ of summons and statement of claims through the IRB at the High Court on July 24, naming 36-year-old Datuk Mohd Nazifuddin Mohd Najib as the sole defendant.

According to the statement of claims, the government claimed that Mohd Nazifuddin still has unpaid taxes for the assessment years from 2011 to 2017 as stated through the assessment notice dated March 15, 2019.

It claimed that the notice was served by hand to the defendant on March 18.

The government claimed Mohd Nazifuddin’s failure to pay the taxes for the seven years, which should be done within 30 days from the date of assessment notice as stipulated under Section 103 of the Income Tax Act 1967, caused a 10 per cent additional payment to be imposed.

The plaintiff claimed that the defendant had still failed to settle the amount within 60 days in accordance with the Act, and another compounded five per cent increase was imposed, bringing the total to RM37,644,810.73.

The amount comprised RM1,780,837.70 for the assessment year of 2011; RM6,604,851.81 (2012); RM6,279,834.41 (2013); RM4,360,278.87 (2014); RM2,074,950.76 (2015); RM2,623,943.76 (2016); and RM13,920,113.42 (2017).

Hence, the government is seeking a sum of RM37,644,810.73, with interest of five per cent per annum from the day of judgement until the sum is fulfilled, costs and other relief deemed fit by the court.

The case came up for case management via e-review before High Court deputy registrar Normaizan Rahim today.

On June 25, the government, through the IRB, sued Najib over RM1.69 billion in additional tax assessments for the years 2011 to 2017.

The case will be up for case management on August 30 before High Court deputy registrar Nurliana Ismail.

On July 24, the IRB also filed a suit against former Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor, seeking a sum of RM57.17 million in unpaid taxes from 2012 to 2017.

The case is set for case management via e-review before High Court deputy registrar Shuhada Ramli today. ― Bernama