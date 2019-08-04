Driver, patient killed after ambulance skids near Slim River

The ambulance was ferrying the patient from Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh to Slim River Hospital when the accident occurred. — Screengrab from Google Street View

IPOH, Aug 4 — The driver of an ambulance and a female patient it was ferrying died after it skidded at KM 368.4 of the North-South Expressway near Slim River, early today.

A Perak Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said the department received a call on the incident at 6.42am.

“We immediately deployed eight personnel to the scene for rescue work,” he told Bernama.

He said three Slim River Hospital staff who also in the ambulance were injured and that the driver died at scene whereas the passenger at the Slim River Hospital.

“The ambulance was ferrying the patient from Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (in Ipoh) to Slim River Hospital but skidded,” he said, adding that full details on the accident were not immediately available. — Bernama